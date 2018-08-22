The Cadbury Freddo, formerly of Taz fame, is an iconic chocolaty snack.

Yes they used to be 10p and now they're a lot more that that, but we keep spending our money on them because frankly they are the perfect ratio of chocolate to caramel and they are delish.

Dermot & Dave love an aul Freddo, but this week they noticed something about the bar that we've never spotted before.

The face looks a little familiar.

One Million Dollars familiar....

So it's official, the Freddo is now the Dr Evil of chocolate bars, now you've seen it, you can't un-see it!