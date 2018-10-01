If only Hannibal Lecter had this option he wouldn’t have caused all that carry on.

If you're a chocolate loving narcissist then this is sweet music to your ears.

A crowd called 'Candy Mechanics' get you to sit in front of a special camera that will 3D print your head.

The 3D scan of your head is then turned into a little chocolate lollipop!

It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, "If she was chocolate she'd eat herself!"

We think Willy Wonka would dig this...