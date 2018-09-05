Do you remember the bonkers nicknames you had for people in school?

From the obvious to the downright random, our school days were full of all kinds of nicknames. However, we don't quite remember calling someone 'The Angelus'...

Just remembered that back in school the name 'The Angelus' was given to a particularly good looking person, after that pre Rte Six One News snippet of people unanimously pausing and raising their heads from work. — Hozier (@Hozier) September 4, 2018

His tweet has led some die-hard fans thinking one of the songs on his upcoming album is called 'The Angelus':

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Are you saying one of your future songs is called The Angelus? We stan.</p>— Fatima (@agnoper) <a href="https://twitter.com/agnoper/status/1037048122470531072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

While some Hozier fans from abroad were just very confused:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Please help, I’m American. What’s Rte Six One News?</p>— Ninalyn (@PrismaticBell) <a href="https://twitter.com/PrismaticBell/status/1037184813646655496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 5, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">What even does this tweet mean? Give us new music. That’s all we ask.</p>— varys (@kaseyker) <a href="https://twitter.com/kaseyker/status/1037051488416288775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

