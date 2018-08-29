Pure sound.

According to ITV News, a couple of hundred people who were stranded after an accident on the M25 in Essex were offered the chance to stay in their showroom.

Two trucks collided causing huge tailbacks and drivers stuck well into the early hours of the morning last night.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

One of those affected by the accident was Natasha Boardman who posted this on Twitter of her hubby flopping into one of the beds provided by IKEA:

Kids were also kept occupied.

Let’s just hope nobody made use of the showroom toilet.