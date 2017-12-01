All eyes will be on the Toy Show tonight but if that isn't your thing, you can tune into Graham Norton for another star studded line up.

The legend that is Elton John will be chatting to Graham and they'll be joined on the big red couch by Robbie Williams, Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry, while the musical guest will be Pink.

Judging from this shot it will make for far from boring viewing.

Graham Norton airs on BBC 1 at 10.35pm