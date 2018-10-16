These genius re-interpretations of Disney Princesses are by artist Astor Alexander.

She decided that some of these ladies needed toughening up and could get their darker side game on with a femme fatale makeover.

Those fairy-tale stories can be a little bit fluffy, so what if you threw in a pinch of Hitchcock, a smidge of Raymond Chandler and went full on film noir.

"Once upon a time wiseguy, there was a Princess but she wasn't just any ol 'Princess"

Mulan

Belle

Like you've never seen her before!

Ariel

Tiana

Pocahontas

Snow White

Check out the rest of her brilliant noir Princesses on her website here