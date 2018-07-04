Imagine Seeing This Crowd Appear Outside Your Gaff
You're sitting in the living room.
Really enjoying the tennis on your MASSIVE new telly.
However, something is niggling you. Is the volume wrong on the TV?
"I know the surround is good but that's a weird echo. Ah, no it's nothing."
Then that feeling you're being watched returns.
You turn around:
The perils of having a big screen TV clearly visible in your front room on the walk home from @Wimbledon ... pic.twitter.com/EVvrGGsMM1— Felicity Baker (@Felicity_Baker) 3 July 2018