In Kilkenny This Makes Perfect Sense
Mikey Stafford was in Kilkenny when he spotted this...
Notice anything?
Well, this is what he thought straight away...
"Grab me some messages love. Get me half a dozen eggs and a pair of sliotars!"
We love the fact that it's been retweeted by Waterford Hurling!
Here is Mikey's original Tweet:
Kilkenny, where the only thing on sale in a petrol station are fuel, oil, eggs and sliotars. Naturally. pic.twitter.com/7JaSYMQh8q— Mikey Stafford (@me_stafford) April 15, 2018