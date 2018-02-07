Ireland Has Spoken: What Is Your County Song?
There's something of a debate raging online today after Reddit user fedupofbrick started a thread about Irish songs.
Specifically songs which match every county, because let's face it, we're a musical bunch.
Most counties have a song which is held close in the hearts of those who live there.
So Dermot & Dave asked the people of Ireland to send in their county song suggestions and lads - you sent in some absolute gems!
So without further ado here are the songs we most associate with where we hail from!
Limerick: Horse Outside
Wexford: Wexford, Dancing at the Crossroads
Mayo: Green and Red of Mayo
Donegal: The Hills of Donegal
Clare: My Lovely Rose of Clare
Laois: Lovely Laois (although on Laois wanted to replace that with 'the Wonderfully Popular Place' sung to the air of 'Lilt with the totally tropical taste!'
Sligo: World of Our Own
Cork: Banks of my own lovely lee
Monaghan: Hit The Diff
Leitrim: Lovely Leitrim
Antrim: Green Glens of Antrim
Armagh: Boys from the County Armagh
Cavan: Come Back Paddy Reilly to Ballyjamesduff
Derry: Town I Loved So Well
Down: Star of the County Down
Dublin: Raglan Road
Fermanagh: An t-Oilean Ur
Galway: Galway Bay
Kerry: An Poc Ar Buile
Kildare: Road To Kildare
Kilkenny: Shine On Kilkenny
Tipperary: Slievenamon
Louth: The Wee County
Offaly: The Offaly Rover
Longford: The Marquee in Drumlish
Meath: Never Been To Meath
Tyrone: No Place Like Home County Tyrone
Westmeath: The Bachelor-Joe Dolan
Wicklow: The Wild Wicklow Hills
Waterford: The Old Dungarvan Oak
Carlow: Follow Me Up To Carlow
And to finish on a joke we've got - Roscommon: (Ros)common People from Pulp