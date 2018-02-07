There's something of a debate raging online today after Reddit user fedupofbrick started a thread about Irish songs.

Specifically songs which match every county, because let's face it, we're a musical bunch.

Most counties have a song which is held close in the hearts of those who live there.

So Dermot & Dave asked the people of Ireland to send in their county song suggestions and lads - you sent in some absolute gems!

So without further ado here are the songs we most associate with where we hail from!

Limerick: Horse Outside

Wexford: Wexford, Dancing at the Crossroads

Mayo: Green and Red of Mayo

Donegal: The Hills of Donegal

Clare: My Lovely Rose of Clare

Laois: Lovely Laois (although on Laois wanted to replace that with 'the Wonderfully Popular Place' sung to the air of 'Lilt with the totally tropical taste!'

Sligo: World of Our Own

Cork: Banks of my own lovely lee



Monaghan: Hit The Diff



Leitrim: Lovely Leitrim

Antrim: Green Glens of Antrim

Armagh: Boys from the County Armagh

Cavan: Come Back Paddy Reilly to Ballyjamesduff

Derry: Town I Loved So Well

Down: Star of the County Down

Dublin: Raglan Road

Fermanagh: An t-Oilean Ur

Galway: Galway Bay

Kerry: An Poc Ar Buile

Kildare: Road To Kildare

Kilkenny: Shine On Kilkenny

Tipperary: Slievenamon

Louth: The Wee County

Offaly: The Offaly Rover

Longford: The Marquee in Drumlish

Meath: Never Been To Meath

Tyrone: No Place Like Home County Tyrone

Westmeath: The Bachelor-Joe Dolan

Wicklow: The Wild Wicklow Hills

Waterford: The Old Dungarvan Oak

Carlow: Follow Me Up To Carlow

And to finish on a joke we've got - Roscommon: (Ros)common People from Pulp