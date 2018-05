Finally we can crawl out from beneath our rocks and bask our milk bottle bodies in that never seen ball of fire in the sky.

It's the long weekend and when the sun is out we have the biggest feckin' ride of a country in the world! FACT.

So, here is a list of the Best Secret Beaches in Ireland as voted by TodayFM listeners.

Thanks for sharing your gems.

In no particular order...First up is The Kingdom:

Caherdaniel Beach:

A post shared by Anja (Leipzig - Germany) (@anjatietze) on Mar 22, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

Castlegreory Beach:

A post shared by franxx1 (@franxx1) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Murder Hole Beach, Donegal