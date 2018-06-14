This is not a drill!

Ireland's first crisp festival is coming to Ireland.

We are a nation of crisp lovers, whether they are shoved between two slices of bread or eaten straight from the bag, crisps have been a staple of the Irish diet for decades.

So because crisps have always been there for us, the good people over at Eatyard have decided to throw Irelands's first ever Crisp Fest!

Running from Thursday 14th to Sunday 17th June across Eatyard and The Bernard Shaw this four-day crisp homage will bring you the most extensive crisp menu you’ve ever seen.

They’ve also joined forces with the Open Gate Brewery to bring its latest range of tasty beers to the festival.

The range of three beers includes the juicy Open Gate Citra IPA (5% ABV), the zingy Open Gate Pilsner (4.5% ABV) and the full flavoured, non-alcoholic lager Open Gate Pure Brew

Crisps and Cans, together at last will feature retro packets from Burger Bites to Waffles expertly matched by the Brewtonic and Open Gate Brewery crew with brilliant beers, available all weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be Bottomless Crunch, with delicious Open Gate Brewery beers, bread and as much Tayto snack crisps as you can eat for only €10.

Pop-ups for the weekend will include Brennans Bread Crisp Sandwich Station, O’Donnell’s Crisps fairground games and a cheeky chipper Hunky Dory’s style.

Eatyard vendors will be getting all crispy too with must try specials on all weekend and there will even be a Crisp Tasting Menu while the Eatyard stage will host crisp eating competitions, blind crisp tasting and Tayto Vs King – A serious debate.

As with all Eatyard festivals it’s free in, but buying an advance ticket for €10 guarantees you entry to the event, gets you €10 Eatyard vouchers and a packet of crisps and a can on arrival.

Tickets: https://the-eatyard.com/crispfestival/

Strictly over 18s event.

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie