Have a hunger for the great outdoors? 53 Degrees North Adventure Festival is where you need to be this summer.

The two day event is taking place against the spectacular backdrop of the Blessington Lakes in County Wicklow this August Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th August, the festival will give you the opportunity to try out activities like hiking, kayaking, archery, wakeboarding, axe throwing and more.

As well as that, there will be guided nature walks, a treasure hunt, pilates, yoga and mindfulness classes during the family-friendly event.

They have plenty of delicious food options on offer over the weekend including BBQ, burritos, vegetarian and pizza options while coffee and snacks will be provided by Fulfil. If the bike ride around the Blessington Lakes works up a thirst, you can also sample local craft beer brewery and local whiskey at the on-site bar.

Tickets for 53 Degrees North Adventure Festival are on sale now and cost €195 for a two night stay, four pre-booked activities, access to all onsite activities and a tent worth €110.

Two day tickets without a tent cost €175, day tickets are €75 and under 16’s go free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, check out their website.