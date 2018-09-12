If you want to get yourself to the chapel and you want to be on time, it's probably best your drive there yourself.

That's what this bride in Galway did.

Nicola Kelly drove the Massey Ferguson past neighbours and well wishers along the route to the Church and along the way they burned bonfires in celebration!

But our favourite part has to be the Bride and Groom bales!

Outstanding work and good luck to Nicola & Aidan!

