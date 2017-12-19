Dublin Dad Patrick Lawlor, like thousands of other parents around the country, has been busy trying to come up with unique 'Elf On The Shelf' moments every night for his four year old son Sam in the lead up to Christmas.

Their Elf has been swimming in the sugar bowl, he's been caught hanging out the window and jumping into piles of washing.

However Patrick outdid himself this week, by installing a security camera (called Elf Cam at home!) and then waking Sam up the following morning to watch back the footage of the night before.

And Sam wasn't disappointed!

The camera managed to capture the magic of their elf making his way upstairs.

Sam could hardly believe his eyes and spent the morning watching and re-watching his mischievous elf up to no good right in front of his eyes.

There are serious Elf On The Shelf goals in this house!