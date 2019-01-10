This Very Irish Reaction To A Shark Spotting In Oz Will Brighten Your Day
You may have seen on the news that a huge shark was spotted near a beach in Australia.
After it was spotted by a drone off Tamarama beach in Sydney, swimmers were shouted at through a megaphone to get out of the water.
News teams and journalists soon flocked to the beach, to catch the action on camera.
As they were gauging reaction from passers by, they met the most Irish girl ever.
"Really?!"
Swimmers and surfers at Tamarama beach were this morning told to get out of the water or risk a potential danger. A large Great White shark was sighted, calmly patrolling the shallows and chasing a seal until lifeguards managed to chase it back out to sea. #Tamarama #7News pic.twitter.com/ZVDLaoq9qN— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 8, 2019