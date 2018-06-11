There's no messing with this Irish granny, who sent in a letter to Dermot & Dave this week.

In the letter the grandmother admits she is not a loyal listener of the Dermot & Dave show, as Gay Byrne is more her type of presenter, but she does stop to listen when her grandchildren have the show on and she occasionally 'enjoys the funny one.'

She then goes on to describe a problem she's having with her grandson, and finishes the letter with the best unintentional shade we've read in a long time.

Despite Dermot & Dave's 16 year-long career in broadcast radio, this gas granny signs off with the line, 'I hope this career works out for you both.' 😂