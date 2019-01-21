Irish Jockey Makes Amazing Recovery At This Race In Cork
Well this jockey has some set of kahunas on him and his horse has the neck to match!
These incredible scenes were filmed at a point to point race at Killeagh in Cork.
The jockey in question is Mikey Sweeney and he proves that if in doubt never let go!
Watch how he makes the recovery of the decade in a move that Indiana Jones would be proud of:
Well done to Mikey Sweeney on this class recovery today @killeaghp2p @corkwaterp2p @irishp2p pic.twitter.com/9E2vNuDVQx— IRIS (@IRISRacing) January 20, 2019