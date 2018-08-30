We know potatoes are versatile but this is genius.

It a well-known Irish tradition at this stage to put The Child Of Prague statue in the garden the night before a wedding.

The superstition confides that if you do place said statue outside then you will be guaranteed good weather on the big day.

Sacrilicious

But, what do you do if you're abroad and don't have the said religious relic to hand.

You make your own.