Irish Man Facing Deportation After Accepting $80 Bet To Streak At A Baseball Game In Seattle
An Irish man went streaking during a baseball game, just so he could win an $80, except now he's facing deportation.
Streaker!!! @BlueJays @Mariners first time for seeing one in person!! Lol @Sportsnet @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/tnEfMMhPoV— Rebbekka Kovach (@rebbekka) August 5, 2018
Ran into friends of the streaker outside of Safeco. They showed us his clothes. He decided to streak on the spot. He and friends visiting from Ireland - and friends said they are starting #GoFundMe page to help bail him out! #Mariners #Streaker #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Vf8bSR6NYm— Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) August 5, 2018
Footage shows the moment the fan ran onto the field completely naked.
He was then tackled to the ground and taken away by police.
Update: according to my source with the King County Sheriff’s office, last night’s streaker is still incarcerated. Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80..— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2018
A GoFundMe account has now been set up.
Fun night at the ballpark tonight even though the #Mariners lost and the #BLUEJAYS fans took the place over. #Streaker #Hero pic.twitter.com/5fT41azt5u— Clint Berquist (@clintberquist) August 5, 2018