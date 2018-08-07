An Irish man went streaking during a baseball game, just so he could win an $80, except now he's facing deportation.

The man, who had travelled from Vancouver where he is currently living, to the USA to watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Seattle Mariners.

Ran into friends of the streaker outside of Safeco. They showed us his clothes. He decided to streak on the spot. He and friends visiting from Ireland - and friends said they are starting #GoFundMe page to help bail him out! #Mariners #Streaker #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Vf8bSR6NYm — Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) August 5, 2018

Footage shows the moment the fan ran onto the field completely naked.

He was then tackled to the ground and taken away by police.

Update: according to my source with the King County Sheriff’s office, last night’s streaker is still incarcerated. Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80.. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2018

A GoFundMe account has now been set up.