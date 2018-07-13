This is hard to watch

Where do we even begin.

Speaking at the Nato summit in Brussels before he travelled to the UK, President Trump was asked about Brexit.

He went on to stumble through an answer which included discussing where his mother was born, how he won the state of Wisconsin in the general election and he also revealed that he is under the impression Ireland, Scotland and the UK are all about to leave the European Union together.

So the President of the United States thinks that Ireland is part of the UK, and Irish people were not happy about it.

 