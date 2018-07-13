Where do we even begin.

Speaking at the Nato summit in Brussels before he travelled to the UK, President Trump was asked about Brexit.

He went on to stumble through an answer which included discussing where his mother was born, how he won the state of Wisconsin in the general election and he also revealed that he is under the impression Ireland, Scotland and the UK are all about to leave the European Union together.

So the President of the United States thinks that Ireland is part of the UK, and Irish people were not happy about it.

Two things Mr President.



1. Ireland is not in the UK.

2. We don’t agree with you on immigration#IrishStand https://t.co/yPzHXWFoSW — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) July 12, 2018

It's like answering a junior cert question on a topic and you have no idea what you are saying because you didn't study . It's so awkward listening to it — Niall O'Carroll (@NiallOCarroll) July 12, 2018

That was puked up. — Julie Swanson (@TugBernat) July 13, 2018

He truly does not know the difference between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - he does not read briefings - or anything else for that matter. The Irish people are so nice, but you really don't have to call him "Mr. President" - Most of us haven't yet and never will. — Becky Donnici (@buffiedon) July 12, 2018