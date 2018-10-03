Music gives people a sense of identity especially in our teenage years. Weren’t we all part of a tribe growing up?

TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell remembers being a 'Grunger' for about two years – Producer Pamela confessed earlier that she was... a wait for it – “a folking grunge raver” she was very confused!

So, we asked what tribe you were in and if you’re still part of it?

"I was a metalhead almost exclusively for 14 years and then I discovered Insane clown posse and ended up identifying as a Juggalo for 4 years! Photo for embarrassing proof!"

Then Kim got in touch and sent us this amazing piece of pop memorabilia: