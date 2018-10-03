Music gives people a sense of identity especially in our teenage years. Weren’t we all part of a tribe growing up?

TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell remembers being a 'Grunger' for about two years – Producer Pamela confessed earlier that she was... a wait for it – “a folking grunge raver” she was very confused!

So, we asked what tribe you were in and if you’re still part of it?

Then Kim got in touch and sent us this amazing piece of pop memorabilia: