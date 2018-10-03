Irish People Share Their Musical Tribes When They Were Growing Up
Music gives people a sense of identity especially in our teenage years. Weren’t we all part of a tribe growing up?
TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell remembers being a 'Grunger' for about two years – Producer Pamela confessed earlier that she was... a wait for it – “a folking grunge raver” she was very confused!
So, we asked what tribe you were in and if you’re still part of it?
Here is brilliant proof Jamie sent @MuireannO_C about his #MusicalTribe— Today FM (@TodayFM) October 3, 2018
growing up! 😎
"I was a metalhead almost exclusively for 14 years and then I discovered Insane clown posse and ended up identifying as a Juggalo for 4 years! Photo for embarrassing proof!" 🤘🤡☠️@icp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1O9X9Ao7iR
Then Kim got in touch and sent us this amazing piece of pop memorabilia:
THIS. IS. AMAZING. 🙌— Today FM (@TodayFM) October 3, 2018
Kim sent @MuireannO_C this 👇
"Found my entry form for the Smash Hits awards 1994. Dear Lord. (Can you tell that East 17's Steam was just out?)" 😂
'Least Fanciable Male: Declan Donnelly' 😄 #MusicalTribe pic.twitter.com/zj07DOvHFG