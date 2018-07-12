Football is not coming home.

England have been knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia and for them, the dream is all over.

The team's unofficial anthem, the tune of the Three Lions, which has been the backdrop for every meme and viral video doing the rounds for the past few weeks, will finally be silenced, but not before one Irish Rail worker got to have a bit of fun with it early this morning.

As three commuters waited for their train on a quiet platform, the familiar, 'It's coming home' tune blared over the tannoy, only to be cut short with a sarcastic response from one anonymous Irish Rail worker.

Waiting for 🚂 at 6:20am, just 3 of us on platform & tannoy suddenly blasts Three 🦁s 'It's Coming Home, it's Comin....' b4 interrupted by sarcastic voice saying 'Yeah......to FRANCE!' 🤣We're still crying! Tx to my fav man in @IrishRail. Gotta ❤️ Ireland gotta ❤️ #WorldCup — cliona foley (@ponyyelof) July 12, 2018

He has a point though!