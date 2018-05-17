The sight of a trad session breaking out in far flung corners of the world would make even the most hardened of Irish people a tad emotional.

As soon as you hear that fiddle strike up and that sweet bodhrán beat drop, you'll be tapping your toe with the best of them.

However, when you take all of this raw Irish energy and squeeze it onto a train in China full of bewildered commuters, you get a very different type of trad sesh.

So when Ella McCabe, who was travelling with the Gael Force Dance musicians, managed to catch this unique moment over the weekend, she was quick to share it on social media, and it has now been viewed and shared thousands of times.