There are certain rules everyone tends to follow when they take the bus.

If you're sound, you don't take a loud phone call for the entire journey, you don't sit next to a person if there are loads of free seats available elsewhere and you should always thank your bus driver.

One Dublin based Twitter user felt so passionately about that last point that he took to social media to tweet the three simple steps everyone should follow when getting off a bus.

music: off

earphones: out

bus driver: thanked — cieran (@MrNeeson) January 9, 2018

And judging from the incredible response he got, he's not the only one who felt this passionately about the issue.

So there you have it, switch off your music and turn on your manners when thanking your bus driver and we'll all get on just fine!