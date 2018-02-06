Love thy neighbour.

Well. Love is a strong word, but at the very least you're supposed to try and get along with them.

That, however, becomes a little tricky as soon as notes are exchanged complaining about one thing or another.

Which is exactly what happened to Patricia Barber, who found herself on the receiving end of a note from a neighbour giving out about her parking.

Patricia decided to reply with a note of her own, brilliantly explaining why she can't 'park in her own driveway.'

We particularly love the timeshare schedule Patricia sent back with the note.

Fair to say these neighbours won't be exchanging Christmas cards next Christmas!