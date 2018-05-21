Sandra Bullock caused quite the stir when she appeared on Ellen and revealed she uses a cream made from the foreskin of Korean babies.

While there was a lot of confused laughter from Ellen and her audience, not everyone was amused by the news.

One Irish YouTube star has been voicing his criticism of Sandra Bullock's skin care regime following her appearance on Ellen.

Riyadh Khalaf, an Irish YouTube star and documentary maker, took to Twitter and Instagram to slam the idea of 'a penis facial.'

Rich woman laughs while she admits using the circumcised foreskins of non-consenting baby boys in facials so that she can look good.



Can you imagine if she said she used the clitoral hood of baby girls? Would it get the same lol-tastic response? 1/3 pic.twitter.com/DbjsR1cE2P — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

Self elected circumcison: Fine



Circumcision for medical reasons: Also fine



Circumcision without the baby boy's consent is never right.



Several studies show physical & psychological damage including PTSD symptoms, sexual dysfunction & unrepairable mutilation of the penis 2/3 — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

The trivialisation of infant male circumcision is troubling and the misinformation that it’s a “useless flap of skin” is simply wrong.



It contains thousands of irreparable nerve endings, protects an incredibly delicate part of the body and is the boy’s CHOICE to keep or not 3/3 — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

When one of his followers suggested that these pieces of skin would have been destroyed anyway, Riyadh was again quick to follow up.