The A list star has admitted she has a very unusual skin care routine

Sandra Bullock caused quite the stir when she appeared on Ellen and revealed she uses a cream made from the foreskin of Korean babies.

While there was a lot of confused laughter from Ellen and her audience, not everyone was amused by the news.

One Irish YouTube star has been voicing his criticism of Sandra Bullock's skin care regime following her appearance on Ellen.

Riyadh Khalaf, an Irish YouTube star and documentary maker, took to Twitter and Instagram to slam the idea of 'a penis facial.'

When one of his followers suggested that these pieces of skin would have been destroyed anyway, Riyadh was again quick to follow up.

 