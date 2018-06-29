With temperatures reaching a scorching 30 degrees in some places over the past few days, Ireland has been well and truly transformed.

People have been flocking to beaches around the country to take full advantage of the soaring heat, diving headfirst into sparkling waters.

Below is a scene captured on a drone at Sandycove in Dublin by photographer Terry McDonagh.

Sandycove Dublin or Amalfi Coast, Italy?! ☀️🇮🇪



Snapped yesterday in Dublin by @TMcDphotography 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vkpABmQrfn — Today FM (@TodayFM) June 29, 2018

Look at the colour of that water, and how incredibly clear it is!

You'd be forgiven for thinking this was taken in Italy or the south of France.