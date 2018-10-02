It's happened to the best of us. Your driving licence arrives and the photo looks like you've been dragged through a bush backwards. The photo booth can be tricky to master - blink at the wrong time or count Mississippily and you're done for.

However, one Dublin student decided enough is enough, and took matters into her own hands. Eimear Kelly, a DCU student, chose a rather unusual photo for her Student Leap Card. Rather than using a generic selfie, Eimear got inventive. She chose an old family photo to grace her travel card - a Simpsons family photo.

Via @ateherkelly

Eimear, who will henceforth be known as a national hero, photoshopped her face onto a photo of Maggie Simpson.

We commend you girl, way to beat the system. Get on that Monorail.