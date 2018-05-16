Janelle Monáe has launched a new app that wipes a playlist of your choice and replaces it with her album Dirty Computer.

Monáe released Dirty Computer last month to a string of glowing criticism, including racking up some five star reviews.

Now, her new app sees all the music on your Spotify playlists replaced with her new album.

Dirty Computers! Feel what it’s liked to be cleaned, and update your playlists with me. https://t.co/Iu5py4bBKf pic.twitter.com/mQaUUlCZWi — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) May 15, 2018

Sharing the app on Twitter she said: “Dirty Computers! Feel what it’s liked to be cleaned, and update your playlists with me.”

Would you give this a go?