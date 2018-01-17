Join The Toll Trolls As They Celebrate 30 Years Of Home And Away
Home And Away turned 30 today and to celebrate this milestone moment, Dermot & Dave enlisted the help of two hilarious mates - The Toll Trolls.
M and 50 live under the the M50 toll bridge in Dublin and they haven't been seen for a while.
But they popped their heads up today - to mark the 30th anniversary of Home And Away, in the only way the Toll Trolls could.
They're back!! The Toll Trolls are celebrating #HomeAndAway turning 30 today 😂 #DermotAndDave @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/UDDFM9iaAL— Today FM (@TodayFM) January 17, 2018