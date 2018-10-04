Actor and Director Jon Favreau posted to Instagram last night to reveal details of his TV series based on the Star Wars franchise. Earlier this year he starred in Star Wars: A Solo Story as Rio, and he has now revealed he will be producing his own series.

View this post on Instagram #starwars #TheMandalorian A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

The series will be called the Mandalorian and Favreau will be the Executive Producer, as well as writing for it. It will follow the story of a previously unknown character before the formation of the First Order.

The Series will be available on Disney's streaming service, Disney Play, which will launch next year. Other Disney works will also be available on the site, such as Marvel and Pixar films.