Kay Burley has barely had time to catch her breath after the madness that was the royal wedding last weekend, but she's already moved on to her next assignment.

The Sky News reporter has touched down in Dublin, ready to cover the abortion referendum for Sky News.

Speaking to Dermot & Dave, Kay revealed she is also using her visit to Dublin to take the opportunity to revisit the spot where her husband proposed to her.

It turns out her husband dropped to one knee in St Stephen's Green in Dublin and then the pair purchased her engagement ring on Grafton street.

Kay says she has been struck by how much the upcoming referendum means to people in Ireland and said on her journey in to Dublin from the airport she was paying particular attention to the lamp posts which are covered in campaign posters from both the Yes and No sides.

'You can feel it as you walk around, everyone seems to have a view and it's all consuming, as you would expect.'

She also revealed how covering both Princess Diana's wedding and funeral spurred her on to do her youngest son Harry justice on the occasion of his wedding.