We're used to seeing this reality TV star flashing her goods all over social media.

From her sparking diamonds to her lavish homes, Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to spend the money she's banked.

However Kim's latest Snapchat has made us feel a little bit like trash.

Kim uploaded a pic of her wheelie bins, which are branded head-to-toe in the Louis Vuitton logo, to Snapchat and this immediately made everyone trying to make it to the next payday feel a little bit sick.

We're having beans on toast for dinner every night and Kim's bins probably cost more than a year's rent.

Oh how the other half live!