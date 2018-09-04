Kindergarten Principal Is Fired After Bizarre Pole Dancing Performance
A bizarre pole dancing performance given at a kindergarten in China. The principal was fired but not before horrified parents filmed the lesson and it went viral.
It was filmed by a horrified parent. Michael Standaert is a China based writer and shared the bizarre performance celebrating the start of the new academic year while simultaneously advertising pole dancing lessons.
The principal hung up on my wife when she called after saying it was "international and good exercise" ... okay, yeah for adults maybe, but not 3-6 year old kids. pic.twitter.com/OAw8S5ihzX— Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018