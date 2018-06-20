(We were gonna say, 'vows to get the snip' but we've already maxed out our clickbait quota with this Ed Sheeran story )

Kit Harrington, the man who plays Jon Snow knows one thing and that the minute his run in one of television's greatest shows, he will hit the barbers.

Let's face it, anyone who's ever watched Game Of Thrones can see he's a bastard for the beard and mullet. And why wouldn't he be...he's usually found freezing his bits off up "Noorf" protecting that bleedin' wall.

When asked about divorcing himself from the billowing mullet, he told Entertainment Weekly,"Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of - I quite like the beard. I like having both the long hair and beard, but it'll be like a ritualistic thing. I can't go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I need to get rid of Jon Snow."

Just feast your eyes on these flowing locks!

But we're not so sure he should make such a drastic step.

Here are some pics of Kit before he became telly's most famous 'basted'.

Like, what in the name of Jesus is happening here...

and here he is YONKS ago as a budding teen:

We think he should shave it and sell it for charity...let's face it his gruaig has been one of the show's greatest supporting actors.