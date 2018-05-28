We suffered through the longest of winters with the hopeful expectation that we would be gifted a few days of decent sunshine this summer.

And this week mother nature has delivered, and then some.

Temperatures in some parts are expected to reach a scorching 26 degrees over the coming days and according to Met Eireann it's to reach above 20 degrees every day until the weekend.

Although you have to feel for the junior and leaving cert students sitting their exams next month who are trapped in their rooms, staring out at those gorgeous blue skies.

We'll enjoy our 99s while thinking of you!

Today maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees are being predicted inland while Tuesday will be another warm day, with good sunny intervals, maximum temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees are expected with moderate east to northeast breezes, warmest in the western half of the country.

It's a scorcher out there and it's set to continue for a week, but @DermotTodayFM is confused about something 🤔😂@DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/zPDUPW9gl8 — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 28, 2018

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells with highs of 23 degrees.



So slap on some factor, grab a bag of cans or a rake of 99s and make the most of that beautiful sunshine, what's rare is wonderful!