Liam Gallagher had a special guest join him on stage this weekend while he performed at Benicassim.

During his set, someone in the audience launched a fish at the stage, apparently over bad sound quality, and Liam was none too plussed about it.

Liam backs away from the mic and the music stops until a crew member arrives on stage to remove Liam's new fishy friend.

While silence descends on the crowd Liam asks, 'So which dickhead threw the fish here then?'

The quote of the evening has to be, 'I can’t be f***ing singing while there’s a fish there, man.'

Chill out Liam, Don't look back in angler 😬