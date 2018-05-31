Lidl Ireland have made a lidl joke on twitter and they've absolutely nailed it.

Earlier this week archaeologists at Pompeii discovered the remains of a person who was crushed by a giant rock while running from a volcano.

Never ones to miss a beat, Lidl quickly created a meme that, let's be fair, is art.

A truer meme has never been created, we all know the struggle it takes make it past that 'middle aisle' without picking up a trumpet, 17 pairs of socks and a water slide.

Well played guys, well played.