Big changes are taking place in Lidl stores around the country from today.

The budget-friendly supermarket announced the removal of black plastic from their fruit and veg range by Christmas, with more fresh products to follow.



Lidl say they will be the first supermarket in Ireland to do so, and it will result in the removal of over 65 tonnes of black plastic waste every year.

They will also be scrapping single-use plastic items from sale (including straws, disposable plates, cups, cutlery) from today.

These will be replaced with bio-degradable alternatives.





