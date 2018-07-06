With nationwide water restrictions in place, one church in Limerick is doing it's almighty best to play its part.

St Joseph’s Ballybrown in Clarina, Limerick has placed this sign above their holy water font in the hopes parish members will cut down on the amount of holy water they use.

@JOEdotie @TodayFM the churches are feelin the effects of the water shortages pic.twitter.com/SxmjhtY5kW — Ray J (@rayj97carinacar) July 4, 2018

While we're delighted this church is taking the water shortages seriously, we're a bit confused. This totally goes against their previous teachings of "more water."