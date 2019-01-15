It is now one year since we lost one of the singularly unique voices in music.

Dolores O' Riordan will always be hugely missed.

The Limerick native stunned the world as lead singer of The Cranberries.

The Cranberries band members and Dolores' mother Eileen and family attended the singer's first anniversary mass in Limerick last Sunday along with hundreds of fans from around the world paying their respects.

LISTEN TO THE BRAND NEW SONG HERE:

The incredibly emotional ceremony was held in St Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken.

Her devastated band mates recently announced that the music they were making just before her death would be released posthumously:

“We dedicate this album to our dear friend & bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music.”

In The End – tracklisting