Nobody can embarrass us quite like our own siblings.

This is the case for our listener, Laughing Ann, who went above and beyond to try mortify her sister Sue.

Ann bought her sister a giant suitcase as a present. The only catch? It has a MASSIVE picture of her face all over it!

If Ann's laugh sounds familiar, don't worry, you're not going mad, this is the famous Ann from months ago who called in to the show with a mortifying and horrifying story and soon became Ireland's Funniest Caller.