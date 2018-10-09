Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold dispelled the myth of the thick footballer when the current World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen turned up for a match at the England training camp.

The 20 year old is a big fan of the game and has been playing it since he was a child.

He lost to the Champ in five minutes but it was longer than Bill Gates lasted against him in a game back in 2014.

Alexander-Arnold last 17 moves. Gates only got 9.

It makes sense when you think of how brilliantly he plays, reading every move on the pitch like pieces on a chess board.

We know what Jose Mourinho will be buying his back four for Christmas.