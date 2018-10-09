Liverpool Player Did Better Than Bill Gates Against Chess World Champion
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold dispelled the myth of the thick footballer when the current World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen turned up for a match at the England training camp.
The 20 year old is a big fan of the game and has been playing it since he was a child.
He lost to the Champ in five minutes but it was longer than Bill Gates lasted against him in a game back in 2014.
Alexander-Arnold last 17 moves. Gates only got 9.
It makes sense when you think of how brilliantly he plays, reading every move on the pitch like pieces on a chess board.
We know what Jose Mourinho will be buying his back four for Christmas.
When Trent Alexander-Arnold took on world chess champion Magnus Carlsen pic.twitter.com/SFAdNoGsVp— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 9, 2018