Instead of running around all weekend and just generally feeling as wrecked on Saturday night as you do on any normal weeknight, why don't you stick your feet up, turn your phone off and chill out in front of the telly so you can recharge those batteries?

And there are loads of brilliant movies to pick from this weekend to chill out in front of too.

Get set to batten down the hatches this week with Geostorm, which tells the tale of when the network of satellites designed to control global weather is compromised and the system turns on Earth.

The resulting pattern of vast ice storms and searing heatwaves will lead to half the world's population being wiped out.

Step forward rocket scientist (and the man who stopped global warming) Jake Lawson (played by Gerard Butler) as he races against the clock to find out exactly what is behind the threat.

You can also check out our very own Domhnall Gleeson, who stars alongside Margot Robbie, in the wonderful Goodbye Christopher Robin which tells the story of aspiring writer A.A. Milne who finds inspiration in the form of his young son, Christopher Robin Milne, which leads him to write a series of Pooh books that bring comfort to millions during the latter years of the First World War.

However, when A.A.'s books prove hugely successful, it's Christopher Robin who has to deal with the sudden fame.

And if you've time for a third blockbuster this weekend, you won't be sorry you checked out Logan Lucky starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Daniel Craig plays a career criminal who is enlisted to help them pull off the heist, with this witty and ingenious tale marking a welcome return for director Steven Soderbergh.

