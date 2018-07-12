Yes, SIXTY ONE DATES.

Most bands wouldn’t have a world tour that extensive.

Strike while the Love Island iron is hot.

He’s decided that the two dates for the Irish leg are Mallow and Maynooth.

Are you ready for him to stand around chatting awkwardly?

(Home & Away fans must be raging that he's taking up slots usually filled by Summer Bay's finest)

Here’s a list of all of my appearances in the upcoming months. Come say Hi ✌️#loveisland @neonmanagement pic.twitter.com/oRcPpaGI3S — Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) July 11, 2018

He divided the audience with his time on the Love Island, but when he left many beagan to feel his loss, like this touching Tweet summarised:

I’m upset that Adam has left. He’s like that fuck boy you have an on and off relationship with and even though he ain’t shit, you still love him #loveisland — IR (@lifeofindyarose) July 5, 2018

Regards the tour, Maia Dunphy said what a lot of us are thinking: