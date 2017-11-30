Ireland loves the name Jack for a baby!

A full county breakdown of the most popular baby names around the country has been released and while Emily is the most popular girl's name, Jack and James top the poll in the boy's name department.

For the first time in nine years, Jack didn't head the list of the most popular boys' name in the country, with James taking home the title.

While Muhammad, Louis,Grace, Ava, Lucy, Lucas, Josh and Jason are all growing in popularity

Here's a full breakdown of the most popular names per county:

Donegal

Charlie

Ava

Leitrim

Thomas

Emily

Sligo

Jack

Emily

Mayo

Conor

Sophie

Galway

Jack

Anna

Clare

Sean

Caoimhe

Limerick

Conor

Ava

Kerry

Jack

Fiadh

Monaghan

James

Ava

Cavan

Noah

Ava

Louth

James

Emily

Roscommon

Conor

Ava

Longford

James

Emma

Meath

Jack

Grace

Westmeath

Luke

Lucy

Dublin

James

Amelia

Offaly

Daniel

Emily

Kildare

Jack

Emily

Laois

Noah

Lucy

Wicklow

Jack

Grace

Tipperary

Jack

Fiadh

Kilkenny

James

Grace

Carlow

Daniel

Mia

Wexford

Conor

Lucy

Waterford

Jack

Mia

Cork

Jack

Emily

Tyrone

Daire

Emily

Antrim

Alfie

Emily

Down

Oliver

Grace

Fermanagh

Jack

Lily

Armagh

Jack

Lily

Derry

Conor

Olivia