Map Shows The Most Popular Baby Names In Ireland Per County
Ireland loves the name Jack for a baby!
A full county breakdown of the most popular baby names around the country has been released and while Emily is the most popular girl's name, Jack and James top the poll in the boy's name department.
For the first time in nine years, Jack didn't head the list of the most popular boys' name in the country, with James taking home the title.
While Muhammad, Louis,Grace, Ava, Lucy, Lucas, Josh and Jason are all growing in popularity
Here's a full breakdown of the most popular names per county:
Donegal
Charlie
Ava
Leitrim
Thomas
Emily
Sligo
Jack
Emily
Mayo
Conor
Sophie
Galway
Jack
Anna
Clare
Sean
Caoimhe
Limerick
Conor
Ava
Kerry
Jack
Fiadh
Monaghan
James
Ava
Cavan
Noah
Ava
Louth
James
Emily
Roscommon
Conor
Ava
Longford
James
Emma
Meath
Jack
Grace
Westmeath
Luke
Lucy
Dublin
James
Amelia
Offaly
Daniel
Emily
Kildare
Jack
Emily
Laois
Noah
Lucy
Wicklow
Jack
Grace
Tipperary
Jack
Fiadh
Kilkenny
James
Grace
Carlow
Daniel
Mia
Wexford
Conor
Lucy
Waterford
Jack
Mia
Cork
Jack
Emily
Tyrone
Daire
Emily
Antrim
Alfie
Emily
Down
Oliver
Grace
Fermanagh
Jack
Lily
Armagh
Jack
Lily
Derry
Conor
Olivia