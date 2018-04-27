There are few things funnier than a good Bad Lip Reading video.

The hilarious videos have been doing the rounds for years, taking the piss out of everything from NFL coverage to Presidential inaugurations but their latest offering may well be their best one yet.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently forced to testify before the US Congress on a variety of subjects related to Facebook's data policoes, which in itself provided hundreds of memes and made for some pretty uncomfortable viewing as congressmen and women fluffed their way through their questions.

It was only a matter of time before Bad Lip Reading got their hands on the footage and created this masterpiece!