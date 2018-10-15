"Mary", (we had to change the name to protect the identity of those involved!)

Well we don't want to ruin the surprise for her boyfriend's birthday!

Mary got in contact with a very unusual request.

You can see her email below, we were very impressed with her opening pun.

"Hay Guys,

I have a masshoosive favour to ask.....

I am looking for a particular diecast tractor for my boyfriend as a gift. I thought I got the right one from Germany BUT when I asked about the particular model again without raising alarm bells I found that I had bought the wrong one!!

It's a Massey Ferguson 4255 DieCast Tractor.

Please don' read out my name as its supposed to be a surprise but at the moment it'l be a surprise of an empty box !

I have trawled the internet but with no look what so ever.I am hoping you guys can help. I have attached a picture of the tractor..... thanks

Please, Please, Please.

Mary"

Tractor Factor

Now, we had no idea there was a community of die-hard die-cast tractor collectors in Ireland, but they came out in force to help Mary with her very specific request.

Loads of you informed us of a toy and model show happening in Tullamore very soon.