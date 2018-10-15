Mary Has A Very Specific And Unusual Request For Her Boyfriend's Birthday
"Mary", (we had to change the name to protect the identity of those involved!)
Well we don't want to ruin the surprise for her boyfriend's birthday!
Mary got in contact with a very unusual request.
You can see her email below, we were very impressed with her opening pun.
"Hay Guys,
I have a masshoosive favour to ask.....
I am looking for a particular diecast tractor for my boyfriend as a gift. I thought I got the right one from Germany BUT when I asked about the particular model again without raising alarm bells I found that I had bought the wrong one!!
It's a Massey Ferguson 4255 DieCast Tractor.
Please don' read out my name as its supposed to be a surprise but at the moment it'l be a surprise of an empty box !
I have trawled the internet but with no look what so ever.I am hoping you guys can help. I have attached a picture of the tractor..... thanks
Please, Please, Please.
Mary"
Tractor Factor
Now, we had no idea there was a community of die-hard die-cast tractor collectors in Ireland, but they came out in force to help Mary with her very specific request.
Next time you have diecast needs you can check out some of the following suggestions.