Who Knew Model Tractors Were Such A Big Thing?

"Mary", (we had to change the name to protect the identity of those involved!) 

Well we don't want to ruin the surprise for her boyfriend's birthday!

Mary got in contact with a very unusual request.

You can see her email below, we were very impressed with her opening pun. 

"Hay Guys,

 I have a masshoosive favour to ask.....

 I am looking for a particular diecast tractor for my boyfriend as a gift. I thought I got the right one from Germany BUT when I asked about the particular model again without raising alarm bells I found that I had bought the wrong one!!

It's a Massey Ferguson 4255 DieCast Tractor.

 Please don' read out my name as its supposed to be a surprise but at the moment it'l be a surprise of an empty box !

 I have trawled the internet but with no look what so ever.I am hoping you guys can help. I have attached a picture of the tractor..... thanks  

Please, Please, Please.

Mary"

Tractor Factor

Now, we had no idea there was a community of die-hard die-cast tractor collectors in Ireland, but they came out in force to help Mary with her very specific request. 

Loads of you informed us of a toy and model show happening in Tullamore very soon. 
 
 

Next time you have diecast needs you can check out some of the following suggestions.

 

"Mad for Models in Carlow, they have hundreds of farm models." Michael in Wicklow

"Kavanaghs in Clonroche" Niamh in Kildare

"Diecast Models 4 U in Galway or Irish Die Cast Club on Facebook." 

"RB Models in Clonmel." Jennifer 

 
And Mary's pleas were answered as Ciaran from Perfect 32 Farm Models offered to specially make a Massey 4255 for the gift. 
 
Here he is with one of his own creations:
 
 
Ciaran really has the tractor factor not only is he a working farmer but he also makes custom models to order. Check out his website here