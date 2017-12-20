Most of us are familiar with this incredible video of a woman and her dog getting swept away by a wave on Tramore beach.

It went massively viral a few years ago and it has been viewed millions of times.

Now one eagle eyed reddit user, HelpMeMortyAndSummer, has spotted the video being used somewhere else, and it's left us scratching our heads.

The well-known video has been chopped and inserted into the opening credits of the Netlix show Occupied.

Blink and you'd miss it.

But there's no denying that the two clips are one and the same and we can't for the life of us figure out how a viral Irish video ended up in the credits of a Netflix show!