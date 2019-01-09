McDonald's UK have revealed one of the biggest life hacks ever.

The restaurant tweeted last night to show customers that they can use the burger box as a holder for the whole meal.

If you place your chips in the opposite side of the box to the burger, a gap between the two appears, which you can put your straw in, creating a giant plate.

Carry your whole meal in one hand with this hack we spotted 👀 Who else is giving this a try? pic.twitter.com/6gtcoA7Gwt — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 6, 2019

Mind = Blown